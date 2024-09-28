Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh's Fun Banter on IIFA Utsavam 2024 Stage

Here are some beautiful moments captured at IIFA Utsavam 2024 held at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The 24th IIFA Utsavam 2024 witnessed Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh Daggubati rocking the stage.

The fun banter between the trio is the highlight of IIFA Utsavam 2024. Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi's camaraderie struck the chords with the audiences and onlookers. Usually reticent and introvert, Venkatesh did a jig on stage and took everyone by surprise.

Megatsar Chiranjeevi got a rare felicitation. Chiranjeevi has been conferred with the Outstanding Achievemnt in Indian Cinema award at IIFA 2024 Awards Festival. It is a proud moment for all the Telugus and Telugu movie lovers.

