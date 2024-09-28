Three soldiers, cop injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Three soldiers and a J&K Police officer were injured on Saturday in an encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in Kulgam district.

Officials said that after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists in Adigam village of the district, security forces, including the Army, police and the CRPF, started a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in the area.

“After carefully approaching the hiding terrorists to ensure that no damage is caused to civilian life and property, the security forces came under heavy firing from the terrorists. Three Army soldiers and an officer of J&K Police were injured. Security forces have plugged all escape routes to ensure that the hiding terrorists are unable to escape. Reinforcements have already reached the encounter site. The injured security personnel have been shifted to a hospital for treatment," officials said.

Terrorists believed to be hardcore foreign mercenaries, have carried out hit-and-run attacks against the Army, local police and civilians in the hilly districts of Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi of Jammu division during the last three to four months.

After carrying out ambushes against the Army and others in the hilly areas, the terrorists would escape into the densely foliaged and forested regions of these hilly districts.

To thwart the tactics of the terrorists, over 4,000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare were deployed in the high ranges and densely forested areas of the Jammu division. After this revised strategy by the security forces, terrorist attacks in these districts have drastically come down.

With their ubiquitous presence in these areas, the security forces have been able to establish contact (engage terrorists in gunfights) in these areas. Five terrorists have been killed so far after the security forces revisited their strategy to meet the challenge posed by the foreign mercenaries.

