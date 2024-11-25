Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Gets Record Release: 800-Plus Screens in Tamil Nadu

Pushpa 2: The Rule is to set a record for the Tamil version of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film in Tamil Nadu. Sukumar-directed film is going to grace over 800 screens in the state, with around 3500 shows on the first day.

This is a record for a Telugu film in Tamil Nadu, and it's a testament to the massive craze surrounding the film. The movie's promotional event was recently held in Tamil Nadu, where Allu Arjun spoke in Tamil and won the hearts of the audience.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Wildfire Event in Chennai: Photos

Allu Arjun's proficiency in Tamil has been praised by director Nelson Dilipkumar, who stated that he would be thrilled if Allu Arjun were to direct a Tamil film. Allu Arjun has also given his consent to the idea.

Distribution rights of the Tamil version of "Pushpa" have been acquired by AGS Entertainment. Archana, the producer for AGS Entertainment has been heard saying how high her expectations are from this movie.

With this record-breaking release in Tamil Nadu, "Pushpa: The Rule" is all set to make waves within the state. The success of the film will act as a testament to the rising popularity of Telugu movies within Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya to have ‘over eight-hour long wedding rituals’