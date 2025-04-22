Vaani Kapoor on her chemistry with 'Abir Gulaal’ co-star Fawad Khan

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor opened up about her chemistry with 'Abir Gulaal’ co-star Fawad Khan.

Vaani and Fawad answered some fan questions during a live Instagram session.

When one of the netizens asked about her experience of working with Fawad, Vaani replied, "I just got lucky with the film and a great co-actor, and I think our chemistry on-screen felt very organic because I was like fully Gulaal on the set. My energy level and frequency are very similar to that of Fawad. I felt it did not feel forced at all. I really enjoyed it."

Calling the Pakistani actor a good listener, she added, "He has some patience to take my bullshit because I yap a lot- so he is good with listening"

"Abir Gulaal" will mark the first on-screen pairing of Vaani and Fawad.

Made under the direction of Aarti S Bagdi, the project has been produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy.

"Abir Gulaal" is expected to release in the cinema halls on May 9.

Ace composer Amit Trivedi has scored the beautiful melodies for the much-awaited drama.

Turning back the clock, Fawad made his Bollywood debut back in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in “Khoobsurat”.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie was loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. Aside from Fawad and Sonam, the project also saw Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain in crucial roles.

In 2016, Fawad was seen in another B-town project, “Kapoor & Sons”, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

This was followed by Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

However, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" turned out to be his last Bollywood release as in 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India took place due to the Uri attack and was upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

Now, Fawad is all set to make this Bollywood comeback with "Abir Gulaal".

On another note, Vaani will next be a part of Ajay Devgn starrer “Raid 2”.

