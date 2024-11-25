Australia: Man drowns in Sydney national park

Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) A man drowned on Monday while swimming in a national park in southern Sydney, police said.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that the man died after being pulled unresponsive from a swimming hole in the Royal National Park approximately 25 km south of central Sydney on Monday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Emergency services were called to Winifred Falls, a popular swimming spot in the national park, following reports of a drowning at about 2:35 p.m. local time, NSW Police said.

Ambulance paramedics and police officers attended the scene and found a man had been pulled from the water.

"The man was treated at the scene by paramedics, but he could not be revived," NSW Police said. "The man, who is yet to be formally identified, is believed to be aged in his 20s."

Police have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances of the man's death.

A man in his 40s drowned in January at Wattamolla Beach, another swimming spot in the national park 6 km southwest of Winifred Falls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.