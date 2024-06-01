5 instances of Nandamuri Balakrishna's controversial behaviour

Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's recent video, in which he is seen pushing actress Anjali on stage during the pre-release event of her movie 'Gangs of Godavari,' has gone viral on social media. Some people found the incident disrespectful, while others criticized Anjali for laughing instead of reacting. Anjali has now clarified that she and Balakrishna have shared a good bond of friendship for years and that the action was an expression of affection. This is not an isolated incident, as the actor has previously drawn attention for similar misbehaviour and impulsive actions in public.

Vulgar statement about female actors: During the audio release event of the film 'Savitri' in 2016, Balakrishna made inappropriate comments about women. He stated that his fans would not accept him playing eve-teasing roles unless he gave a kiss or made the woman pregnant. His remarks sparked outrage, leading to a police complaint being filed against him. His political party later issued an apology for his comments.

Slapping fans: Balakrishna has been recorded slapping fans on multiple occasions. For example, during an election campaign in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, he slapped a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him. Another incident occurred in 2017 when he slapped a supporter who was trying to put a garland on him. In 2021, he slapped a fan in Hindupur for pointing a phone camera at him, although the fan later dismissed the incident, saying he didn't mind it.

Pointing a gun at a filmmaker: In a more severe incident in 2004, Balakrishna fired shots at filmmaker Bellamkonda Suresh and his associate, Satyanarayana Chowdhary, using a revolver registered under his wife's name. Balakrishna claimed he acted in self-defence, but the case was eventually dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Hitting assistant: Balakrishna's behaviour on film sets has raised concerns. In 2017, he was captured on camera hitting his assistant and instructing him to tie his shoelaces. Despite public outcry, no action was taken against him.



Radhika Apte's revelation: Actress Radhika Apte shared an upsetting experience while working with Balakrishna. She remembered an incident during the filming of a Telugu movie where he tickled her feet without her permission. Apte confronted him, and he did not do it again. She noted that she did not experience this kind of behaviour while working with other well-known actors like Rajinikanth.