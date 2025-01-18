Uttar Pradesh schools reopen on January 20 amid cold wave

All the schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh, that were earlier declared shut on 18th January owing to the cold wave, have now been allowed to open up from 20th January, declared the District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari extending the holiday of students till Class VIII.

District Magistrate Bangari clarified that the action aimed to avoid health hazards because children may easily be affected by fog and harsh winds. Bangari said: "The concern is for their health. Children's health becomes our priority by taking the decision keeping in consideration the effect that cold may generate." He again requested all school authorities to seek instructions and direct children's priority to a healthy life.

Besides extending the holiday, the authorities have directed schools to contemplate holding online classes so that students can continue their schooling without any break in their studies. The school management has been directed to intimate parents about the extended holiday.

The decision comes on the back of a cold wave and fog condition that has set in Uttar Pradesh, especially affecting the northern and western parts. The Meteorological Department has forecast the cold weather situation to continue further for the coming days.

