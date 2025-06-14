TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Expected date and Direct link!

TSBIE is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 shortly. Though a formal announcement about the result date has not been issued yet, students who appeared for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination for 1st and 2nd year can see the results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2025: A Quick Recap

The TS Inter Supplementary examinations were held between May 22 and May 30, 2025. The examinations were held in two shifts: the 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session between 9:00 AM and 12:00 Noon, and the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM on each day.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025

To verify the result, the candidates can use the following steps:

Go to the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in .

. Click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 link, either for 1st year or 2nd year, that appears on the home page.

Provide the login credentials on the newly opened page.

Click on submit to see the result.

Verify the result and download the page.

Take a hard copy of the result for future purposes.

Stay Updated for Latest Information

Applicants are requested to visit the official website from time to time for information regarding the date, time, and other details of the result. We will give you the latest updates and a direct link to verify the result once it is released.

When the results are announced, candidates can view their performance in the supplementary exams and decide on their course of action accordingly. Expect more updates on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025.

