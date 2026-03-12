Telangana Half Day Schools From March 17: New Timings Announced for All Schools

The School Education Department in Telangana has announced the implementation of half-day school timings for all educational institutions across the state. The decision was taken keeping in mind the rising summer temperatures and the safety of students.

According to the government order issued by the department, all government, private and aided schools in the state will operate on half-day schedules starting this month. The revised timings will continue until April 23.

New School Timings

As per the guidelines, schools will conduct classes from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM during this period. The shortened schedule aims to ensure that students can complete their academic activities while avoiding the intense afternoon heat.

Although the order states that the half-day system begins on March 15, the date falls on a Sunday. Therefore, the new school schedule will effectively come into force from Monday, March 17.

Special Classes for Class 10 Students

The education department also clarified that special classes for Class 10 students will continue as scheduled, as they are preparing for their board examinations. Schools have been instructed to ensure that exam preparation and revision sessions are conducted without disruption.

The decision is expected to help students manage their studies comfortably during the peak summer season while maintaining the academic calendar across schools in the state.

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