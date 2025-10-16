Tamil Nadu School Holiday October 16 2025 due to heavy rains!

As the northeast monsoon arrives, Tamil Nadu is getting ready for heavy rain, and authorities have declared holidays in some districts. October 16, 2025, will witness schools continuing to be closed in Nellai (Tirunelveli), Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts as a safety precaution to protect students.

Districts Impacted by the Holiday

Nellai (Tirunelveli): Schools will be closed due to excessive rain in the district.

Thoothukudi: The district administration has declared a holiday for schools to avoid any untoward accidents.

Tenkasi: Schools will remain closed today since the district is experiencing heavy rains.

Reason Behind the Holiday

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts in the next couple of days, with Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram districts having an orange alert. Proactive steps were taken by the district collectors to announce holidays, given the security of students and staff.

Impact of Rainfall

The excessive rain has resulted in waterlogging in some areas of Tirunelveli, with the Nambiar River overflowing from runoff from the Western Ghats. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and taking steps to prevent the effects of the rain.

Other Affected Areas

While educational institutions in the districts of Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi are shut down, those in other districts such as Chennai are cautioned to remain weather-update-informed and adhere to safety protocol to avoid being disrupted. There has been a forecast of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and gale force winds in some areas.

Stay Informed

For the latest news on school holidays and weather reports, local residents are requested to refer to the local authorities and the official website of the India Meteorological Department. Be careful, and do take care of your health during this time of excessive rains.