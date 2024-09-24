September 24, 25, 26: Holidays for schools due to heavy rains?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. According to reports, Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahaboobnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal districts of Telangana will experience heavy rains from today September 24 to September 26.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, Eluru, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Ongole, Kurnool, and Chittor districts received rain alerts. The government even advised the public to be safe during heavy rains and avoid coming out if not needed. Regarding schools and colleges, the governments of both states didn't announce any holidays.

But if the situation worsens with waterlogging and floods, the government may declare holidays for affected areas. If this is the case, there is a high chance of schools getting holidays on September 24, September 25, and September 26.

