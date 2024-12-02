School Holidays in December 2024: Complete list

As the year 2024 is coming to a close, students and parents are eager to know about the school holidays in December. While November was filled with festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, December has only one major festival, Christmas, on December 25.

Winter Vacation in North India

In North India, schools will be closed because of winter vacation. The dates of winter vacation vary from state to state, but generally, it starts from the last week of December and goes on till January 14. UP, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh follow this pattern.

Christmas Holiday on December 25

All educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, on account of Christmas. It is a compulsory holiday and all schools, colleges, and universities will follow it.

Schools were shut in several parts of South India due to heavy rainfall and cyclone warnings. For example, schools were kept closed in Chennai on November 29 in view of a heavy rain warning. Cyclone Fengal had forced schools to remain shut in some districts of Tamil Nadu.

Weekends

It's worth noting that there will be four Saturdays and five Sundays in December 2024. Most schools are closed on both Saturdays and Sundays or the second/last Saturday of the month.

In conclusion, though there are no major festivals in December except Christmas, schools in North India will be closed due to winter vacation. All educational institutions will also be on holiday on December 25, which is Christmas. Students and parents must check with their respective schools for specific holiday dates and schedules.

Also read: Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on December 2