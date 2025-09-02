SBI PO Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT: Download Admit Card

The State Bank of India has officially announced the date for the SBI PO Mains 2025 examination. The exam will be conducted on September 13, 2025, marking the next big step in the recruitment process after the prelims.

Admit cards for the Mains are expected to be released in the first week of September, giving candidates enough time to download them and prepare for the test.

The SBI PO Prelims were conducted on August 2, 4 and 5 this year, and the results were declared on September 1. With the Mains exam now approaching, candidates who have cleared the first stage must shift their focus towards the tougher sections ahead. The exam will include reasoning, data interpretation, banking awareness and a descriptive writing section, making it more challenging than the prelims.

For aspirants, this is the moment to step up preparation with mock tests, timed practice and revision of key concepts. Performing well in the Mains will be crucial as it leads to the final stage of the recruitment process, which includes the interview and group exercise.

The journey for SBI PO 2025 candidates has reached its most decisive phase. Clearing the Mains will open the door to one of the most sought-after banking careers in India.