NEET-UG 2024 counselling starts in July: Check now!

After the NEET-UG paper leakage case was filed in court, the central government submitted an affidavit opposing the cancellation and reconducting of the exam. The Supreme Court has received numerous petitions requesting the cancellation and reconducting of the exam. NEET-UG examination counselling will commence in four phases starting from the third week of July. If any candidates are found to have gained an advantage from the irregularities, the central government will cancel their counselling.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's bench at the Supreme Court is set to hear approximately 40 petitions related to the paper leakage issue on July 11th. Notably, the central government filed its affidavit ahead of the hearing.

