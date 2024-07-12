Will Ferrell reveals James Caan's initial misgivings about his performance in 'Elf'

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) Will Ferrell recently shared insights about his 'Elf' co-star James Caan and some of the late actor's initial criticisms of his performance.

Ferrell talked about Caan on the 'Messy' podcast, revealing that Caan initially had some criticism for Ferrell's performance as Buddy the Elf in the Christmas film.

During production, Caan would often tease Ferrell, saying, "I don't get you. You're not funny."

Ferrell would reply playfully, "I know! I'm not Robin Williams."

Despite these humorous exchanges, Ferrell shared that Caan's annoyance with Buddy's on-screen behaviour actually helped strengthen the comedic dynamic between their characters.

The late star had planned to gradually escalate his character's frustration, but he chose to use it for the climax scene, reports Aceshowbiz.com.

Ferrell praised Caan's strategic approach, acknowledging that he was "completely right."

Caan's perception of Ferrell's performance changed dramatically after seeing the final film at its premiere.

While leaving the theater, Caan told Ferrell: "I thought everything you were doing while we were filming was way too over-the-top, but now that I see it in the movie, it's brilliant."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.