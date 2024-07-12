Rally of Himalayas: Conquering undefined terrains, two and four wheels at a time

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) For someone who won the Raid De Himalaya 11 times, Desert Storm six times, Dakshin Dare three times, lifted the SJOBA trophy seven times, and was the Indian National Rally Champion (INRC) in 2007, heading a rally event is more than just living in the fast lane.

Manali-based rallyist, Suresh Rana who started the ‘Rally of Himalayas’ in 2021 with 50 bikers and 20 four-wheelers, which he insists is now the only cross-country rally in the country (Raid De Himalaya stopped running several years ago and Desert Storm has not been organised for three years now) smiles that managing a rally is a completely different ball game than participating in one considering it involves intense planning, logistics, route selection and safety of the participants.

As the fourth edition of Rally of the Himalayas’ is set to take place from October 2 to 6 this year, which will boast of TSD (Time, Speed and Distance), and Extreme categories, the ace rallyist told IANS, "We are growing every year in terms of those wanting to participate and duration of the rally. It is our decision not to have more than a total of 50 participants."

The four-day rally, this time will start in Manali, spend three days in Kaza and finish where it started off. "Although we wanted to touch Jammu and Kashmir, but the roads there have been developed at a fast pace. There is little scope of cross-country adventure. In two-three years, the same will hold for Kaza as well."

While he wants the rally to grow every year, this veteran is clear that it would not be at the cost of safety or making huge profits. "My team and I spend months doing recces . We are constantly looking for routes that are challenging, yet not extremely dangerous," he said.

Stressing that the event is organised on a no profit no loss basis, and sometimes the organisation has to pitch in with expenses, India's most successful cross-country rallyist laments the struggle behind getting sponsors on board. While Hero backed them last year, Rana rues that most of his time is spent looking for finances from the government and the private sector.

"Across the world, it has been proven that motorsport events encourage tourism. However, we have never got aid from the Himachal government. Of course, the local administrators help us with permissions and closing roads etc, but much more is needed," said Rana.

Observing that every year he witnesses new talent in the two-wheeler category, whereas the four-wheeler category is dominated by veterans, Rana stated, "many of my contemporaries participate in the latter, even as my son won the SJOBA this year."

Observing that it is still difficult for a rallyist to survive on his craft, despite Indians participating in F1, World Rally Championship (WRC) and Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), not to mention Gaurav Gill winning the Arjuna Award, Rana says federations, the government, and the private sector need to sit together to encourage this sport in India.

"The potential is massive. Why not start by building infrastructure? While South does boast of a decent one, the Northern part of the country surely lags in terms of basic infrastructure. Also, like many other countries, there needs to be a liberal custom policy for rallyists' importing high-speed vehicles," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.