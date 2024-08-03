NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule is Here: Must Carry Certificates, Documents for Counselling

The counselling process for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other UG medical courses will commence on the 14th of this month. In this regard, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has already released a provisional schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. Meanwhile, Dr. YSR Health University is making arrangements for state-level counselling. Experts suggest that students who have qualified for NEET UG-2024 should be prepared with the necessary documents for counselling.

All India Quota First

As part of the NEET UG counselling, initially, 15% of seats in government medical colleges, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other national institutes under the All India Quota (AIQ) will be filled. The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services of the central health department, conducts the AIQ counselling. Interested students must apply to participate in this. Students from any state across the country can secure seats under AIQ.

State Quota Counseling

After the first round of All India Quota counselling, Dr. YSR Health University will conduct the state-level counselling. There are 16 government, 16 private, two minority medical colleges, and Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College in the state. In government medical colleges, 15% of the seats are filled through AIQ, while the remaining 85% are filled at the state level.

There are 6,209 MBBS seats available in various colleges across the state. Out of these, 460 MBBS seats in government and Padmavathi medical colleges will be filled through AIQ. Separate counselling will be conducted for Convener, B, and C categories. For students who have applied for the state quota, a merit list will be released based on their NEET All India Rank, and seats will be allocated accordingly.

Online

Both AIQ and state-level counselling processes will be conducted entirely online. The entire process, including applying for counseling, allotting state-level ranks, selecting college options, and seat allotment, will be managed online. Updates related to counseling will be announced on the university’s official website: http://drysruhs.edu.in/index.html.

Required Documents for NEET UG Counselling

NEET UG-2024 Rank Card

Date of Birth Certificate (10th-grade mark sheet)

Study certificates from 6th to 10th grade

Intermediate study and pass certificates

Transfer Certificate (Intermediate/10+2)

Caste Certificate

Aadhar Card

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Recent passport-size photos of the student

43,788 Qualified Students

The list of state students who have qualified for NEET has been released. Dr. YSR Health University announced the details of 43,788 students who qualified for NEET UG-2024 as received from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

K. Sandeep Choudhary secured the top position with a score of 715 and a national rank of 44. Following him with the same score are Gattu Bhanu Teja Sai (50), P. Pavan Kumar Reddy (81), and V. Mukesh Choudhary (150). Overall, 61 students from the state scored above 700. A total of 2,349 students scored above 600. The university has clarified to parents and students that this list should not be considered a merit list.