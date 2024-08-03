BJP begins Bengaluru-Mysuru padyatra for CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) The joint Karnataka BJP-JD(S) eight-day Bengaluru to Mysuru padyatra (foot march) began on Saturday.

The Opposition parties in Karnataka have launched the foot march to press their demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation for his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and tribal welfare Board.

Former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member, BS Yediyurappa, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy inaugurated the padyatra on Saturday to Mysuru, which is the native place of CM Siddaramaiah.

BJP Karnataka Incharge Radhamohan Das, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, Shobha Karandlaje, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and many BJP and JD(S) MPs were present at the inaugural ceremony.

After inaugurating the event, Kumaraswamy declared that by the time the padyatra reaches Mysuru on August 10, many leaders of the Congress party would have to resign from their posts.

“The trend of tendering resignation will begin from the captain,” he said referring to CM Siddaramaiah. “Mr Siddaramaiah you claim that you had no idea on what conspired in the MUDA land scam. But, you authoritatively ask for Rs 62 crore compensation for your family’s land. How can you claim you don’t know anything? Is it possible for you to say that being CM, you didn’t influence the authorities?

“Who asked you to begin a judicial probe in the MUDA case? You avoided discussion on the matter during the Assembly session. You have formed the judicial commission to hush up your role,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

Kumaraswamy added that the Opposition spread unnecessary rumours that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, the Constitution would be changed, and SCs-STs would land in trouble.

“The PM Modi government will ensure that people belonging to all castes get the rights enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra while addressing the gathering stated that the ‘Mysuru Chalo’ foot march was not only about corruption but it has the strength to uproot the government.

“We will uproot the Congress party, we have taken a vow in this regard,” he stated.

“The Congress is threatening us and coming out with stories against BJP and JD(S). I challenge CM and Dy CM that you can’t prevent our padyatra through your allegations. The CM was wearing socialist mask, it has now been removed,” he claimed.

