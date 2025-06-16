June 17 Schools Holiday or not?

As the Indian summer vacation season ends for the majority of schools, school schedules are eagerly awaited by students and parents. Although some of the states have already reopened schools, others continue on summer break and all students and parents inquired June 17 school holiday or not. June 17 could be a school holiday in some of the Indian states because of weather conditions or local events.

In Kerala and Karnataka, schools are on June 16 closed early because of rain, and June 17 could be a holiday too if the rain continues. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh, however, have added extra summer holidays for schools up to class 8 until June 30 because of blistering heatwaves. Let's analyze the school holiday situation on June 17 in different states

States Where Schools Are Likely Open on June 17

Telangana: Classes have already commenced and are likely to be operational on June 17.

Delhi and Noida: Schools here have different summer vacation periods, so it is advisable to consult schools separately to know their calendar.

States Where Schools Are Closed on June 17 (Due to Summer Vacation)

Andhra Pradesh: Schools remain closed for summer holidays, and June 17 should be a holiday.

Punjab: Schools are closed for the summer holidays, and June 17 should be a holiday.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools remain closed for summer holidays, and June 17 should be a holiday.

Chhattisgarh: Schools may still be closed for summer vacations, and June 17 may be a holiday.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools up to class 8 have been shut because of the heatwave and are likely to re-open on June 30.

Special Mention: Kerala and Karnataka

Kerala and Karnataka: As a result of heavy rains, June 16 has been declared a holiday for schools in these states. Although no announcement for June 17 has been made yet, if the weather situation aggravates or persists, there are good chances that tomorrow's schools could be shut.

Significance of Confirming the Academic Calendar

Due to the differences in summer vacations and weather-related school closures, parents and students must confirm their academic calendars. This will prevent confusion and guarantee a successful reopening of schools.

Stay Updated

Parents and students can stay updated with the new information concerning school holidays by:

Inquiring with individual schools about their calendar and updates.

Looking at the official state education department websites for announcements.

Monitor local weather and news reports to know whether schools will close.

By remaining aware and checking the academic calendar, students and parents can prepare and get the best out of their summer vacation or school year.

