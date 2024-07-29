July 27, July 28 and July 29: Holidays for Schools, Colleges in Telangana

Telangana School Students Enjoy Extended Holidays

School students in Telangana are delighted with the recent string of holidays due to both heavy rains and festivals. Recently, schools were closed due to heavy rainfall, and now the government has announced another series of holidays.

Three-Day School Holiday Announcement

The government of Telangana has given students a reason to celebrate by declaring a three-day holiday from July 27 to July 29. This announcement has brought joy to students who are already enjoying the weather-related breaks.

Holiday Schedule

On July 27, a fourth Saturday, most schools already have a scheduled holiday. July 28 is a Sunday, which is a regular holiday. On July 29, a Monday, schools will be closed due to the Telangana state festival, Bonalu. This results in a three-day holiday streak for the students.

Celebrating Bonalu

The Bonalu festival is a significant celebration in Hyderabad, particularly at temples like Golkonda Jagadambika and Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali. It is celebrated with great devotion by the people of Telangana. The festival, which dates back almost a century, was declared a state festival by the Telangana government after the formation of the state. The government allocates a special budget for the Bonalu festivities each year, further enhancing its prominence.

The celebrations begin at the Jagadambika Temple in Golkonda with the Golden Bonam on the first Thursday or Sunday of the Ashada month following the Amavasya in Jyeshtha month. This year, the festivities started on July 7, and will conclude with the immersion of the deity's idol in the Musi River on August 4.

Upcoming Holidays for Schools & Colleges in 2024

15-08-2024 (Thursday) - Independence Day

26-08-2024 (Monday) - Sri Krishna Janmashtami

07-09-2024 (Saturday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

16-09-2024 (Monday) - Eid Milad-un-Nabi

02-10-2024 (Wednesday) - Gandhi Jayanti

11-10-2024 (Friday) - Durga Ashtami

31-10-2024 (Thursday) - Diwali

25-12-2024 (Wednesday) - Christmas