January 25 Schools Holiday in Uttar Pradesh!

In a welcome move for students, schools in many districts of Uttar Pradesh will get a holiday on January 25, 2025, due to the ongoing cold wave and low temperatures. The decision has been taken by the district administrations, considering the safety and well-being of the students.

Schools up to class 8 have been announced for an extended holiday. In Ayodhya, students of classes 6 to 12 will have to go to school from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Torrential rain and dense fog issued by the Indian Meteorological Department are likely to increase the cold in the next few days.

The district magistrates are observing the weather situation closely and are likely to decide on opening the schools once the weather gets better. The students can spend more time with their parents over the extended holidays, and the parents can carry out their planning.

It is not the first time that schools in Uttar Pradesh were shut down for the cold weather. Already, on 22 and 23 January, the schools were also shut due to the cold wave. Considering no improvement seen in the climatic condition in this district administrations also declared holidays extended up to January 25, 2025.

