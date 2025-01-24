2nd T20I: Carse replaces Atkinson in England's playing XI; Smith added to squad

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) Pacer Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson in England's playing XI for the second T20I against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

The visitors made only one change in their side after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12 player squad, England Cricket informed on X.

In the first T20I, Atkinson had a miserable day in the middle as he conceded a staggering 38 runs in his two overs. He didn't finish his full quota of four overs as Abhishek Sharma's 34-ball 79 sealed the victory for India with 43 balls to spare.

After the loss, England captain Jos Buttler said they will assess conditions for the upcoming games of the series.

"There was a little in the wicket early on, didn't expect that, but if you came through that phase it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground. Some really good players in there, we'll be better for the run-out. Jof looked good, superstar, looked threatening, Mark Wood bowled fast, exciting. We want to be aggressive and watchable, but venue to venue got to assess conditions. Enjoyment of the game is always there, I'm enjoying the environment. I'm a big McCullum fan, always have been. Enjoying working with him," Buttler said in the post-match interaction.

On the other hand, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said enthusiasm shown by teammates after winning the toss set the benchmark for them.

"The energy after we won the toss set the benchmark. Bowlers had plans, executed, and the way we batted was icing on the cake. We did the same in South Africa, Hardik had responsibility to bowl new ball so cushion to play the extra spinner. Varun's preparations are on point, and Arshdeep is taking the extra responsibility. There's a lot of freedom given, we want to play a bit different. The fielding is one area we've been working really hard. Let's take those half chances and make a difference," Suryakumar said after taking the 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

England's XI for second T20I: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

