IIT Roorkee Cancels MoU with Turkey’s Inonu University for National Interest

IIT Roorkee has ended its academic partnership with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national interest as the reason. This follows similar decisions by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and Lovely Professional University (LPU), all of which have cancelled collaborations with Turkish institutions due to rising security concerns.

Why the MoU Was Cancelled

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Roorkee and Inonu University was meant to promote research collaboration and faculty-student exchange. However, due to growing concerns over Turkey’s international stance and its possible impact on India’s interests, IIT Roorkee decided to withdraw.

"National Interest Comes First"

In an official statement, IIT Roorkee said it is still open to international academic partnerships but made it clear that all such ties must align with India's national goals.

“Such partnerships must support India’s broader objectives in research and innovation,” the statement said.

A Wider Trend Among Indian Universities

This decision isn’t isolated. Earlier this week, JNU cancelled its three-year agreement with Inonu University, which focused on cultural research and student exchange. Soon after, Jamia Millia Islamia also ended its academic ties with institutions linked to the Turkish government.

Even private universities are taking similar steps. LPU has terminated six MoUs with universities in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing recent global developments that are not in line with India’s interests.

What This Means

These decisions reflect a growing trend among Indian educational institutions to put national interest at the center of their global partnerships. The shift signals a more cautious and strategic approach to international academic collaborations in the current geopolitical climate.