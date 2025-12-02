Haryana School Holiday Today, December 2, in Kurukshetra: CM Announces

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a school holiday in Kurukshetra on Tuesday, December 2, following a landmark Gita recitation that brought together thousands of students during the International Gita Mahotsav.

The decision was made after an extraordinary gathering of 21,000 schoolchildren recited shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita at Keshav Park on Monday. The mass chanting, part of the annual Gita Mahotsav, created a deeply spiritual atmosphere that left attendees emotional and inspired.

A Historic Spiritual Gathering

Students chanting in unison transformed the venue into what many described as a “divine spectacle.” Organisers said the event symbolised Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the belief that the entire world is one family.

The ceremony also drew several notable attendees, including Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, who blessed the students and praised their dedication.

CM Saini Declares Holiday

Impressed by the discipline and commitment shown by the participants, Chief Minister Saini announced a one-day holiday for all schools in Kurukshetra. He said the contribution of the students deserved special acknowledgment.

After the programme, the CM visited Jyotisar Tirth, performing rituals and offering prayers at the sacred site believed to be where Lord Krishna delivered the teachings of the Gita.

Gita Mahotsav Gains Global Spotlight

Speaking at the event, Saini highlighted the Gita’s enduring relevance and its power to guide humanity even today. He noted that the recitation resonated not only across India but in several countries observing Gita Jayanti.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating the International Gita Mahotsav to a global platform. He recalled PM Modi presenting The Gita According to Gandhi to former US President Barack Obama in 2014, a gesture that helped widen international interest in celebrating Gita Jayanti.

This year’s festival also saw the inauguration of a Mahabharata-themed experience centre in Kurukshetra, adding to the cultural and spiritual significance of the celebrations.