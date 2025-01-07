Gujarat School Holidays 2025: Complete List of Dates

The Gujarat School Holiday Calendar 2025 would be an effective resource for a student, parents, and also for the teaching fraternity in the state of Gujarat, providing every detail of holiday dates for schools in the State. This holiday calendar will ensure you plan out your year with ease, travelling, and without missing important dates. Holidays within the calendar consist of major festival holidays such as Diwali and Holi to national festivals like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

The Gujarat School Holiday Calendar 2025 also provides the best means to maintain contact with the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat through its festivals and traditions. The celebration of these holidays promotes community feelings, social cohesion, and a unique cultural identity for Gujarat.

Gujarat 2025 Holidays list:

Makara Sankranti: Tuesday, January 14

Maha Shivaratri: Wednesday, February 26

Holi (2nd Day-Dhueti): Friday, March 14

Ramjan-Eid idul Fitr (1st Shawaal): Monday, March 31

Mahavir Jayanti: Thursday, April 10

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti: Monday, April 14

Good Friday: Friday, April 18

Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti (Vaishakh sud-2): Tuesday, April 29

Bakrid / Eid al Adha: Saturday, June 7

Independence Day: Friday, August 15

Parsi New Year: Friday, August 15

Janmashtami: Saturday, August 16

Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha): Wednesday, August 27

Eid-e-Milad: Friday, September 5

Vijaya Dashami: Thursday, October 2

Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2

Diwali: Monday, October 20

Vikram Samvat New Year: Wednesday, October 22

Bhai Dooj: Thursday, October 23

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Friday, October 31

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wednesday, November 5

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25

