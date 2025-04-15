Union Minister stresses on implementation of flagship schemes for women, children

Shillong, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Tuesday held a series of meetings here underscoring the commitment of the Central and state governments towards collaborative governance and improving the lives of women and children in Meghalaya, officials said.

A senior official said that in line to strengthen the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Programmes of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, Thakur, conducted a comprehensive review with senior officials of the Meghalaya government’s social welfare department.

The discussions focused on assessing progress in flagship schemes such as Poshan Abhiyan, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised the need for strengthening service delivery mechanisms at the grassroots level, especially in the functioning of Anganwadi Centres, the official said.

The review highlighted critical areas including the need for regular and high-quality supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), improving infrastructure at Anganwadi Centres to ensure they are child and women-friendly, leveraging technology for real-time monitoring and beneficiary tracking, encouraging active community participation, and capacity building of Anganwadi workers for improved service outcomes.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the state government and stated, “Despite the difficulties in connectivity and electricity, officials are working with dedication to ensure that all schemes are effectively implemented.”

Thakur commended the efforts of the officials and encouraged them to keep updating data on the Poshan Tracker, as these reports help the Ministry respond quickly to on-ground needs.

She further added: “We are committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, and every step we take in empowering women and children brings us closer to that goal”.

Further, an in-depth review was held with the East Khasi Hills district administration as part of the Minister’s visit to the northeastern region.

Attended by local MLA Ollan Singh Suin and representatives of various departments, the meeting included detailed presentations on the status of development schemes and infrastructure projects in the district.

Discussions centred around the implementation of schemes related to women and child development, health, education, rural development, and livelihood generation, along with an assessment of progress in remote and rural areas and identification of key challenges.

Later, the Union Minister of State met Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting included discussions on state-led initiatives to enhance women and child welfare and boost community-based interventions for inclusive development.

The visit reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of strengthening the northeastern region through focused development, inclusive growth, and enhanced delivery of welfare schemes.

