GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result 2025: How to Download and Direct link!
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 supplementary result 2025 shortly on its official website, gseb.org.. Candidates who appeared for the SSC supplementary exams between June 23 and July 1, 2025, can check their result online by taking a few easy steps.
Checking the Result Online
To see and download the GSEB Class 10 supplementary result, students can take the following steps:
- Visit gseb.org, the official website of GSEB
- Click on the "Result" tab
- Choose the appropriate option and input the six-digit seat number
- The result will be shown on the screen
- Download and save the result for later use
What's Included in the Result
The GSEB SSC supplementary result 2025 will contain:
- Student's name and seat number
- Subject names and marks scored in each subject
- Grades achieved per subject
- Total marks and qualification status
- Percentile rank and grade
Important Update
GSEB SSC supplementary result 2025 to be announced soon. Results can be viewed on gseb.org using the six-digit seat number. Results are also available through WhatsApp by giving the seat number to 6357300971 or SMS by providing "SSC" to 56263.
Obtaining Marksheets and Certificates
Following the declaration of the result, students are required to pick up their original GSEB SSC marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. It's important to preserve the result document for future use.
