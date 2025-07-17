GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result 2025: How to Download and Direct link!

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 supplementary result 2025 shortly on its official website, gseb.org.. Candidates who appeared for the SSC supplementary exams between June 23 and July 1, 2025, can check their result online by taking a few easy steps.

Checking the Result Online

To see and download the GSEB Class 10 supplementary result, students can take the following steps:

Visit gseb.org, the official website of GSEB

Click on the "Result" tab

Choose the appropriate option and input the six-digit seat number

The result will be shown on the screen

Download and save the result for later use

What's Included in the Result

The GSEB SSC supplementary result 2025 will contain:

Student's name and seat number

Subject names and marks scored in each subject

Grades achieved per subject

Total marks and qualification status

Percentile rank and grade

Important Update

GSEB SSC supplementary result 2025 to be announced soon. Results can be viewed on gseb.org using the six-digit seat number. Results are also available through WhatsApp by giving the seat number to 6357300971 or SMS by providing "SSC" to 56263.

Obtaining Marksheets and Certificates

Following the declaration of the result, students are required to pick up their original GSEB SSC marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. It's important to preserve the result document for future use.

