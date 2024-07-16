Good News: TCS Plans to Recruit 40,000 Freshers this year!

Tata Consultancy Services has announced good news for freshers and students. It plans to recruit nearly 40,000 freshers in this financial year.

TCS has confirmed that they are prepared to hire candidates who have received offer letters through campus placements. The organization highlights that the 5,452 individuals employed between April and June have significantly contributed to the company's growth.

Current employees received increments ranging from 4.5% to 7%, with higher performers receiving increments of 10% to 12% within the organization. India is considered the growth destination, and this trajectory is expected to continue.