Good News for Government Employees in 2024 from Telangana Government

After a prolonged wait, the Telangana government announced good news for government employees. This Tuesday, the state government lifted the ban on transfers for general staff. According to government administration, the transfer process will occur through counselling from July 5th to July 20th.

The counselling will be conducted online or through web-based applications. K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, officially issued this order on July 3rd.

Per the latest orders, all employees who have worked at the same place for at least two years as of June 30th are eligible for general transfers. However, employees must complete two years of service at the same place to be eligible unless transferring on the grounds of a spouse.

The government order specifies that no employee should remain at the same place for more than four years as of June 30th. Employees set to retire before June 30th, 2025, are only eligible for transfer if they have served four years at the same place if a special request is granted. To minimize work disruption, at most 40% of employees in each cadre will be transferred. Employees retiring before June 30th, 2025, under the spouse category, those with 70% or more disability, and those with mentally challenged children will be given priority if multiple employees choose the exact location.

The transfer process will be conducted transparently. The government also announced the steps to be followed: