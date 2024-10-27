Diwali 2024: Holidays for schools, colleges state-wise list!

With the festive seasons approaching, students and parents anxiously look forward to having a break for Diwali. Schools in many parts of India have been declaring holidays as Diwali falls on October 31, 2024, and students are eagerly looking out for this long holiday break, which will let them rest and recharge to spend good time with their dear ones.

In South India, schools will be closed on October 31 to celebrate Diwali. The Tamil Nadu government declared November 1 a holiday as well since the return of students would be more convenient. Karnataka will celebrate Diwali on October 31 and Karnataka Rajyotsava or state formation day on November 1. This will close the school from October 31 to November 3.

Diwali is celebrated in North India with much zeal and fervour, and the schools remain closed for an extended period. While dates are not exactly known, the holidays are to be announced by schools from October 29 to November 3 - Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, respectively.

Important Dates for Diwali:

Dhanteras: October 29

Chhoti Diwali: October 30

Diwali: October 31

Govardhan Puja: November 2

Bhai Dooj: November 3.

The duration of the Diwali holidays depends on the school, so it is a good idea to check with the school authorities for holiday dates. If you do this, you can appropriately plan to celebrate with your loved ones and also have a great break.

Diwali is one of the significant festivals that are observed in India, and schools try their best to give enough time to the students to join the festivities with their families. After declaring the holiday dates, the students can expect a very enjoyable and refreshing break.

Parents and students need to regularly visit the school's website or contact the school administration for updates on the Diwali school holidays.

