April 2025 School Holidays: 11-Days Holidays list!

As March draws to a close, students in India are all set to look forward to April, which will bring with it a series of festivals and holidays. With several important festivals and anniversaries on the cards, April 2025 will be a festive season for students, with long school and college holidays.

Major Festivals and Holidays in April 2025

Here are the major festivals and holidays that the students can look forward for in April 2025:

Ram Navami: April 6, 2025 (Sunday) - National Holiday

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) - National Holiday Mahavir Jayanti : April 10, 2025 (Thursday) - Holiday in some of the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

: April 10, 2025 (Thursday) - Holiday in some of the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti : April 11, 2025 (Friday)

: April 11, 2025 (Friday) Dr Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 (Monday) - National Holiday throughout India

April 14, 2025 (Monday) - National Holiday throughout India Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday) - Holiday throughout India

April 18, 2025 (Friday) - Holiday throughout India Maharshi Parshuram Jayanti: April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) - Holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Other State-Specific Holidays

Apart from these national and state-specific holidays, several other festivals will lead to holidays in various states throughout the country. These include:

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti : April 5, 2025 - Holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

: April 5, 2025 - Holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tamil New Year: April 14, 2025 - Holiday in Tamil Nadu

April 14, 2025 - Holiday in Tamil Nadu Vishu: April 14, 2025 - Holiday in Kerala

Total Holidays in April 2025

With 11 holidays in April 2025, students can expect a festive month of celebration and breaks. Although the holidays might differ state-wise and region-wise, there is one thing for sure - April 2025 will be a celebratory and festive month for students throughout India.

