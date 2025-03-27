US Visa Scam: 2,000 Fraud Indian Visa Appointments Cancelled

In a significant move to curb fraudulent practices, the US Embassy in India has canceled over 2,000 visa appointments linked to system manipulation. The embassy identified major violations, primarily caused by "bad actors" and bots that exploited the visa scheduling system for personal gain. As part of its zero-tolerance policy, the embassy has also suspended the accounts involved in these fraudulent activities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the US Embassy's consular team confirmed that thousands of fraudulent visa appointments were made using automated bots. The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and fairness in visa processing, ensuring that all applicants have equal opportunities to secure appointments. The statement emphasized a strict stance against such fraudulent activities, warning that those engaging in system manipulation would face consequences. Additionally, the embassy has revoked scheduling privileges for the suspended accounts to prevent further abuse of the system.

For years, Indian applicants have raised concerns about agents and middlemen who manipulate the system to their advantage. Many applicants are forced to rely on these agents to secure visa appointments, paying hefty sums to bypass long waiting periods. One applicant, speaking to The Times of India on condition of anonymity, revealed that they had paid an agent ₹30,000 to secure an expedited visa appointment—an option otherwise unavailable for months. The practice of using bots has made it difficult for genuine applicants to book an earlier date, with some reportedly paying up to ₹35,000 for quicker access to appointments. This black-market trade in visa scheduling has long been a source of frustration for Indian travelers, especially those with urgent travel needs.

Visa processing delays have been a persistent issue for Indian travelers, with wait times for US visas stretching up to 999 days in 2023. This has led many applicants to seek appointments in alternative locations such as Frankfurt and Bangkok, further complicating the process. The Indian government has previously raised concerns over these long delays, prompting diplomatic efforts to address the backlog. While the US has taken steps to streamline visa processing, the presence of fraudulent scheduling practices has continued to be a major hurdle.

With this latest crackdown on bot-driven fraud, the US Embassy aims to bring greater fairness and transparency to the visa appointment system. By eliminating fraudulent practices, regular applicants can expect a more streamlined and accessible scheduling process in the future. The embassy’s efforts to combat visa appointment fraud are expected to significantly reduce wait times and ensure that applicants do not have to rely on agents or illegal means to secure their slots. As the US Embassy continues its fight against fraudulent practices, visa applicants in India may soon experience a more transparent and efficient appointment system.