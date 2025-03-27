Bengali superstar Jeet doesn’t like comfort in work

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bengali cinema superstar Jeet, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, has said that he is averse to comfort while working.

The actor spoke with IANS, said that he believes in being proactive as an artiste so that he could match up to the director's vision, and bring in value into the story.

Jeet told IANS, “When I go to work, I don't look for comfort. If the director or the producers want to extract something from you, if they are open, then whatever the actor or the talent is thinking, if that thought can be conveyed to the mind of the director, if they can add even 2%, 5%, 10% to the vision of the director, then whatever is the meaning of bringing that actor, he stands strong. If you are not able to add that, 5%, 10%, if you are just working like a puppet, then you have limited days with the director on the film set, and also personally with him because a director wants actors who are proactive”.

He further mentioned, “Actor is also a creative person, he is also visualizing the scene. When you read it. So, if this director is open to listening, then nothing can be more beautiful than this. Because we work in team work. We all want to be reciprocal to each other, listen to each other and understand, and then move forward”.

Meanwhile, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is helmed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. The show streams on Netflix.

