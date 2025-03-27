'It’s time to teach Kunal Kamra a lesson,' warns Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, on Thursday issued a stern warning to comedian Kunal Kamra over his latest satirical video targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Desai expressed outrage at Kamra's repeated provocations and suggested that it was time for him to face severe consequences.

“Kunal Kamra has crossed all boundaries, the situation has gone beyond control. It’s time to give him a lesson. He is hiding wherever he is, but we will drag him out and teach him a lesson on the street. He needs third-degree treatment.”

Desai pointed out that Kamra has been intentionally making objectionable remarks against political figures, including the indirect "gaddar" swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Prime Minister, the Supreme Court, and now Nirmala Sitharaman.

He claimed, “Kunal Kamra is deliberately repeating such actions. He has used objectionable language against Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court, and now Nirmala Sitharaman. It is now time for him to receive 'prasad' from Shiv Sena workers in our style.”

Desai reminded everyone that Shiv Sena workers had previously confronted Kamra after his first controversial video, by going to his studio and giving him "prasad," a term he used to describe the vandalisation of the studio in the hotel where the video was shot.

“We are legislators and ministers, but first, we are Shiv Sainiks. Our patience is running thin. If we, as Shiv Sainiks, come out on the streets, we will drag him out of whatever hole he is hiding in and teach him a lesson.”

Desai mentioned that Eknath Shinde had ordered legal action against Kamra. “Eknath Shinde has told us that action will be taken against Kunal Kamra as per the law. If Kamra has the courage, he should come forward and tell us where he is hiding. Our Shiv Sena workers will go to that location and confront him directly.”

Desai concluded by urging the police to act swiftly. “He is hiding and making objectionable statements. Today, we will speak to Eknath Shinde about this. The police will reach where Kamra is hiding and bring him out. Just like the police give third-degree treatment to accused criminals, it is time for Kunal Kamra to receive the same ‘prasad’ now,” Desai stated, signalling a tough stance on Kamra's repeated provocations.

As Mumbai Police issued a second summons to Kunal Kamra over his indirect swipe at Eknath Shinde, the comedian took another jab at the government. He released a video with a satirical song targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This marks his third video in five days, with the latest one, posted on March 26.

