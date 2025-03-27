Wouldn't say no to leadership role in England women’s team: Charlie Dean

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Off-spinner Charlie Dean has said she wouldn't say no if an offer comes her way of becoming the next captain of the England women’s team.

The 24-year-old Charlie's name is coming up for the England women's captaincy job comes after Heather Knight stepped down from the role last week, following a 16-0 sweep in the Women’s Ashes in Australia.

"I've had no real conversations about it. Leadership is something I'm growing into - I wouldn't say no, but whether now is the right time, I'm not sure. It's one of the biggest compliments you can get, being held in that regard. But it's about getting a bit more experience in those positions so that if you do get asked, you can give 100 per cent to it," Charlie was quoted as saying by BBC Sport on Thursday.

She also felt Heather’s legacy as England women’s captain should not be defined by the disappointing results at the end of her tenure. "Heather has fought so much for us in terms of what we've got in the women's game now. Maybe we let her down with our past performances, but that doesn't take away from everything she's put into the role and she's someone I admire greatly."

"I'm very glad she'll still be around. The way she inspires greatness and interacts with her players is second to none, there is a reason why her name is being mentioned so much," she added.

Charlie signed off by saying England will learn from the mistakes and criticism coming their way in the Women’s Ashes, as they prepare for future international assignments and an ODI World Cup happening in India later this year.

"We do pride ourselves on making sure we always go about things in the right way, but there were some pitfalls out there. We have definitely learned about how we present ourselves. I don't doubt we all give absolutely everything when we are on the pitch, so the fact that we weren't perceived in that way is disappointing. We know that eyes are on us, and that is a great thing. We want to do better for the people watching and for our fans," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.