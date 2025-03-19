Karnataka School Holiday Dates: April 11 to May 28

The wait is finally over for school students in Karnataka, as the state government has announced the summer holiday dates. This year, students can look forward to well-deserved summer holidays from April 11 to May 28. With the summer heat intensifying in Karnataka, the announcement comes as a welcome relief for students, parents, and teachers alike.

According to the Karnataka School Academic Calendar 2025-26, the summer break will start on April 11 and end on May 28. Throughout this time, all government and private schools within the state will be closed. The summer break is a time for students to unwind, recharge, and participate in other extracurricular activities.

End of School Exams: All school exams will finish by the end of March so that students can enjoy their summer vacation. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has finalized the SSLC exams from March 31 to April 15. The PUC exams, however, will finish by mid-March.

Result Declaration: The majority of schools will declare exam results by April 9. Students may view their results on the official website of Karnataka School Academic Calendar or at school.

Mahavir Jayanti: Students can enjoy an extra day off on April 10 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. This festival is a nice bonus for students, who can spend the extra day relaxing or indulging in their hobbies.

Re-opening of Schools: Schools shall be open in the first week of June after the summer holidays. The date of re-opening shall be declared by the Karnataka Department of School Education. Parents and students are free to organize their summer holidays and activities accordingly.

In sum, the Karnataka summer vacation timetable is a relief for children, parents, and teachers alike. The breaking of the summer heat offers students time to unwind, refresh, and take part in several extracurricular activities.

