'Got to a point where I needed to step away for a little bit', reveals Sophie Devine

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) After being named in New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming series against Australia, veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine revealed that a hectic cricketing schedule hit her much harder than expected and it reached a point where she had to go on a well-being break from the sport.

Sophie, 35, had been on a well-being break from the sport since January, which resulted in her missing New Zealand’s white-ball games against Sri Lanka and pulling out from WPL 2025 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She will now return for New Zealand's upcoming T20I series against Australia starting in Auckland on Friday.

“It probably just got to a point where I needed to step away for a little bit. Obviously, the last 12-18 months have been massive for me personally, but also the White Ferns group, the amount of cricket that we've played, obviously winning the World Cup and things like that. It probably hit me a little bit harder than I realised.

“For me, with the support of New Zealand Cricket, family, friends, I've been really fortunate to be able to have that time away. I think something that I'm really big on is mental health and making sure that you do take the time. So, look, just really thankful for the support that I've received, not only from those, but from people as well, well-wishers. It's been really nice. So, to be able to go away, spend some time, it's been good," said Sophie to reporters on arrival in Auckland on Wednesday.

This was the second time Sophie took a well-being break in her international career which began in 2006. She admitted initially she didn’t keep track of how New Zealand were faring against Sri Lanka, but began to follow them soon. Sophie also said she got the motivation to be back playing for the White Ferns keeping in mind the Women’s ODI World Cup is happening later this year in India.

“Initially I certainly switched off from everything. I think I'd probably refer it more to hibernation, sort of went into hiding a little bit. But certainly the last couple of weeks I have been watching, tuning in and keeping tabs on them. Certainly, the World Cup was probably the biggest one, I think. I still felt like I've got a little bit more to give.

“Then the black shirt is there, so for me, I guess that opportunity was there. But also being okay with the fact that if I was done, I've had a pretty good run of it. But certainly watching the girls over the last couple of weeks, there's certainly a big itch there that's still to scratch.

“I've been super impressed with obviously a lot of new faces coming into the group and their ability to stand up has been really exciting. So it's been awesome to watch the group from afar. Whatever happens, I'm always going to back the White Ferns, but it's cool to be back in the environment and something that I love doing," she said.

Sophie signed off by saying she has been physically preparing herself to hit the ground running for the series against Australia, starting at Eden Park in Auckland before the New Zealand men’s team takes on Pakistan at the same venue in the evening, an idea which has resulted in tickets being sold out completely.

“The conversations I've been having with the White Ferns staff is I don't want to come back into this team and be underprepared. So I've been working away for a number of weeks now, so I certainly feel as prepared as I can be. I think you never really know, though, do you, until you're out and amongst the fire.

“So, look, I'm as ready as I can be. We'll see what happens. Obviously, I have to make sure I can get myself back into the team first. There's been a few new faces around, so, I guess we'll just have to see and leave that up to the coaching staff. It's always a great challenge against the Aussies.

“I think we've got a real mutual respect for one another, and we certainly know the challenge we're up against. They're the number one team in the world, and they've got depth and class throughout, but we love it. We love taking them on. Also, love the fact that we get to play alongside the Black Caps and play at these sorts of stadiums as well. So we're looking forward to the challenge," said Devine.

