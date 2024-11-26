Delhi-NCR Schools to Reopen in Hybrid Mode from November 27

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently gave a nod to schools within Delhi-NCR to reopen in the hybrid model. This follows the Supreme Court's direction to the panel to take a call on the resumption of physical classes in the city's schools.

As per the official statement of notification, the CAQM has relaxed some restrictions under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4. In other words, schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR can now conduct classes in a hybrid manner due to which classes can take place online whenever possible. It would be up to the students and their guardians, however.

This is a most welcome relief for students and parents waiting to see schools reopen. The air quality in Delhi has been a subject of concern of late with AQI readings oscillating between 'severe' and 'very poor'. Now that as of Monday, November 25, 2024, the AQI readings stand at 318, the CAQM deems it fit enough for the reopening of schools through the hybrid mode of classes.

It is noteworthy that CAQM has asked the state governments of NCR and GNTCD to provide classes up to class 12 in schools and colleges/institutions in hybrid mode. This would infuse a sense of normalcy into the education sector in Delhi-NCR.

