December 27 Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Karnataka: Mourning Period for Dr. Manmohan Singh

In a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Karnataka government has declared a state-wide holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow. This announcement follows the news of his passing on Thursday evening at the age of 92.

To honor the legacy of the renowned economist and statesman, the state has also declared a seven-day mourning period. During this period, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings, and all official entertainment programs will be suspended.

Dr. Singh, who served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister, played a pivotal role in India's economic liberalization. His steady leadership during challenging times left an indelible mark on the nation.

The Karnataka government urged educational institutions to comply with the holiday directive, allowing students and staff to pay their respects to the late leader. The Chief Minister also issued a statement expressing deep sorrow and lauding Dr. Singh's remarkable contributions to the nation.