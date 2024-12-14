December 16 holiday for schools or not?

As the year goes to a close, several states of India are preparing for extreme climatic conditions, such as heavy rains and cyclonic alerts. The situation had parents and students wondering whether schools would declare a holiday on December 16th. Let's take a state-wise look at the same.

It has already been bearing the brunt of heavy rains. These have caused severe destruction and dislocation in different places. The state government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in some of the districts, such as Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. However, no such statewide holiday has been announced by the government on December 16.

Kerala is also witnessing heavy rains that have caused flooding and landslides in various areas. The Kerala government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts. However, the government has not declared a statewide holiday for December 16.

Andhra Pradesh is geared up for heavy rains which have been forecasted to fall in the state over the next 24 hours. The Andhra Pradesh state government has not declared school and college holidays yet. However, the situation here is being closely watched as well.

Other states: Besides Karnataka, there is heavy rainfall and cyclone alert also in Telangana, Odisha and other states. Yet, these states have not declared a holiday for the schools and colleges on 16 December.

Although several states are going to be experiencing severe weather conditions, all of them have not announced holidays for schools and colleges on December 16. Parents and students are requested to check the respective school authorities or state government websites for updates regarding holidays and school closures.

