AP EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 to be Out: How to check!

The AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment results are expected to be released today, July 22, 2025. According to the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

How to Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 Result?

To access your seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/ , the official website for AP EAMCET counselling.

Step 2: Click on the "AP EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 4: Your allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your allotment letter for future reference.

Important Dates

Seat Allotment Release Date: July 22, 2025

Self-Reporting and College Reporting: July 23 to July 26, 2025

Commencement of Classes: August 4, 2025

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025

Candidates who are allotted seats must carry the following documents to the allotted institute:

Academic Documents:

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

AP EAPCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Identity and Residency Documents:



Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate valid for the year 2025

Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother

Income certificate of parents

Local status certificate (if applicable)

Reservation Policy

Admission to 85% of the seats in each course is reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15% seats will be unreserved for local/non-local candidates.

