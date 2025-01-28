4 School Holidays in February 2025; Complete festival list!

The students always welcome a school holiday. It could be a festival or some state-specific celebrations or unavoidable reasons, and hence the schools declare holidays to give rest to the students. In February, schools enjoy a total of 4 holidays excluding Sundays because of festivals and other special occasions. Here is a list of the school holidays for February 2025:

2 February: Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja is known as the initiation of spring. It's a quite significant festival in India, especially in the Northern states. On this day, students, with a great feeling, start worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and arts. Many schools declare a holiday on this day to let the students participate in the festivals.

February 12: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on February 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a great figure in the Bhakti movement. Guru Ravidas was a great social reformer and equalizer, and his teachings inspired people all over the country. Some schools in northern India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, observe a holiday on this day.

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

Shivaji Jayanti is observed on February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior-king. Shivaji is remembered for his bravery, leadership, and administrative skills, and his legacy continues to inspire people across India. Many schools in Maharashtra and other parts of western India declare a holiday on this day.

February 26: Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is one of the most solemn festivals of the Hindu calendar. It's observed on this day with fasting, prayer, and meditation. People visit Shiva temples to seek blessings from god. Many schools declare a holiday on this day so students can participate in these functions. All these holidays give the students much-needed relief from the academic schedule and enable them to join cultural and religious functions.

