Uttar Pradesh Schools May Get Holidays Till February 3 for Basant Panchami

A letter by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association has formally been submitted to the Director of Secondary Education as it has identified a discrepancy with Basant Panchami in the holiday schedule. The festival falls on February 3, whereas it is put forth on February 2. So, if this happens there is a high chance that schools get holidays till February 3 in Uttar Pradesh.

State president of the association, Suresh Kumar Tripathi said that Basant Panchami should also be celebrated on the original date so that no inconvenience is caused to teachers and students. The association has now also suggested another holiday on January 29 for Mauni Amavasya, on which bathing and worshipping is considered quite significant. January 29, and 30 are official holidays in Uttar Pradesh, with the Basant Panchami holiday request, there would be holidays extended till February 3 for schools.

According to the Vishisht BSTC Teachers Welfare Association, they have taken up an unusual plea that they have submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have sought a three-day public holiday for performing in the Maha Kumbh, for which such occasions occur only after 144 years. The association reasons that this shall enable employees and teachers, along with their families, to join the glorious performances at the Maha Kumbh and, consequently, experience spiritual values through bathing in the confluence during Maha Kumbh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has published a list of holidays for 2024, with 25 gazetted holidays and several restricted holidays. The associations' demands may, however, alter the holiday schedule. The corrections and additional holidays proposed by the teachers' associations are done to ensure that the employees and students do not suffer any inconvenience during the celebration of significant cultural and religious events.

