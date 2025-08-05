3-Day Holiday for Schools in Telugu States: August 8 to 10, 2025

Students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for a break of fun as a holiday weekend is around the corner from August 8 to August 10, 2025. With festivals and normal days off scheduled, it's the ideal time for school students and families to unwind and have fun.

Three Consecutive Holidays

Here's why students can have three consecutive holidays:

August 8 (Friday) – Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival holiday when women worship Goddess Lakshmi for the health and prosperity of their families. It is a public holiday in most locations in the Telugu states.

– Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival holiday when women worship Goddess Lakshmi for the health and prosperity of their families. It is a public holiday in most locations in the Telugu states. August 9 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Pournami, coincides with the second Saturday, which is itself a holiday for most schools. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers, and families celebrate the bonding of the siblings.

– Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi Pournami, coincides with the second Saturday, which is itself a holiday for most schools. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers, and families celebrate the bonding of the siblings. August 10 (Sunday) – A normal Sunday holiday, providing students with a complete three-day break.

A Good Time for a Short Holiday Trip

With three consecutive holidays, families are making short holiday trips, hometown visits, or just staying at home to relax. Bookings for travel have increased as individuals make the most of this holiday weekend.

Some of the students would also utilize the time for studying, homework, or even exam preparations after the break.

Festivals that are Celebrated During the Holidays

Women perform special pujas and pray for prosperity and joy in their families on Varalakshmi Vratam.

Sisters put rakhis on brothers on Raksha Bandhan, and families celebrate the occasion with sweets and gifts.

These festival holidays are filled with joy and tradition in Telugu homes.

More Holidays Coming in August 2025

August has more holidays to anticipate:

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day, national holiday, with flag hoisting and cultural programs in schools.

August 16 (Saturday) – Krishna Janmashtami, festival holiday to mark Lord Krishna's birthday.

August 17 (Sunday) – A normal Sunday holiday, providing another 2-day break.

August 27 (Wednesday) – Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi), yet another crucial public holiday.

Will August 8 Be a Holiday for All Schools?

Although Varalakshmi Vratam is a big festival, whether August 8 is a holiday for all schools is determined by school regulations and government notifications. Several schools might announce it as a holiday, yet students must confirm with their school.

In Short

The August 8 to 10 weekend offers an excellent opportunity to experience three consecutive holidays. With festivals, family gatherings, and relaxation, parents and students can take maximum advantage of this wonderful holiday season. And additionally, more holidays are awaiting in late August!

