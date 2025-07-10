Distinguished himself for hardworking nature, wisdom: PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on his birthday

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday and said that he has distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom.

PM Modi praised the Defence Minister’s efforts to make India self-reliant in defence.

“Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji on his birthday. He’s distinguished himself for his hardworking nature and wisdom. His efforts to make India self-reliant in defence and strengthen our armed forces are commendable. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

Rajnath Singh was born on this day in 1951 in the Bhabhuara village of Uttar Pradesh. He is one of the senior-most political leaders in the country, having entered politics in 1974 and in 1977 was elected as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In October 2000, he became Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but before that, in November 1999, he was the Union Minister of Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre. In 2003, Singh became Minister of Agriculture in Vajpayee’s cabinet at the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Rajnath Singh as the party president for the term 2013 to 1015. As the BJP National President, he embarked on the Bharat Suraksha Yatra.

In 2014, he became the Union Minister of Home Affairs in the Narendra Modi government, and in 2019, he was made the Defence Minister of the country. He continued with the portfolio in 2024 when the PM Modi-led NDA retained power at the Centre for the third term.

Extending his birthday greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rajnath Singh was an epitome of ideals, integrity, and restraint in Indian politics.

“ … heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honorable Defense Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji! Your public life of over five decades is a shining example of national policy, national security, and ethical politics. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram remain upon you. May you be blessed with excellent health and a long life,” wrote CM Yogi on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his heartfelt wishes to his colleague, saying, “birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Defense Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a prosperous life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Singh and said he was doing commendable work in strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defence.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in continuously strengthening the country's military power and promoting self-reliance in the field of defense. From the organization to the government, you have successfully discharged all responsibilities, inspiring those who lead a social life. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.