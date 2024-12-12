Dispute-free villages to be selected for 'Vrindavan Gram Yojana': MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) To encourage sarpanchs (panchayat heads) to make their gram panchayats dispute-free across the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an incentive of Rs 5 lakh, adding that dispute-free villages will be selected under 'Vrindavan Gram Yojana' by the state government.

CM Yadav advised them to keep an eye on every single incident within their respective gram panchayats.

The BJP-led Madhya government has introduced the 'Vrindavan Gram Yojana' to transform selected villages into model villages with a focus on cow conservation, rural development, and an increase in milk production.

Under this initiative, a cow shelter will be established in every selected village.

CM Yadav made this announcement during a virtual interaction with sarpanchs of his Assembly constituency of Ujjain South on Thursday.

This interactive session was held under the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' campaign launched on the completion of one year of CM Yadav-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister suggested that a list of unemployed men and women should be made in all gram panchayats.

They should also interact with the beneficiaries and solve their problems within a prescribed time period, CM Yadav said.

He also asked them to keep updated information related to progressive farmers, education of men and women, employment, information of meritorious children, hospitals, schools, area of ​​land, and crops.

During a discussion with gram panchayat heads, CM Yadav also suggested that a mass marriage should be organised on a large scale during the upcoming Basant Panchami.

"People should be made aware that they should not waste unnecessary money on marriages and funerals, but rather use them for the education of their children," the Chief Minister added.

CM Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, which returned to power in the state after winning the Assembly election held in November 2023, will complete one year in office on December 13.

Therefore, CM Yadav has launched a 'Jan Kalyan Parv' to highlight the achievements of his government in the first year of its five-year term.

Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain South Assembly constituency, had taken oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13 along with two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.