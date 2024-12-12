Ghana sets up transition team to ensure smooth power transfer

Aaccra, Dec 12 (IANS) Ghana has inaugurated a joint transition team comprising representatives of the outgoing government and incoming administration to facilitate the smooth power transfer.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama inaugurated the team at a ceremony in the national capital of Accra, vowing their commitment to the transition process.

"As we embark on this transitional process, members of the transition team from both sides should approach this task with the spirit of collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect," Akufo-Addo urged during the team's inauguration.

For his part, Mahama urged team members to let the spirit of nationalism guide them in their work as they prioritize national unity and the greater good of Ghana, pledging his full cooperation with Akufo-Addo during and beyond the transitional period.

The joint transition team will supervise the handing over of government operations and executive authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Mahama paid a courtesy call on Akufo-Addo at the presidency, during which the two leaders acknowledged each other's roles in the development of democracy in Ghana.

Ghanaians cast their ballots on December 7 to elect a new president and 276 members of parliament.

Mahama, who leads the opposition National Democratic Congress, secured 56.55 per cent of the total valid votes and has been announced as the winner of the presidential race.

A statement released on December 10 from the presidency announced that Akufo-Addo had called Mahama, leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, to congratulate him on his victory.

"President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a seamless transfer of power on January 7, 2025, and looks forward to working with the president-elect and his team to achieve this goal," read the statement.

The Ghanaian incumbent president also commended the EC and the Ghanaian people for conducting a successful election, which he said reflects the enduring strength of the country's democracy.

Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to unite and work together to strengthen democracy and uphold the rule of law in the country.

