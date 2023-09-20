Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in LS to begin shortly

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday said the discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill will be initiated as it will be moved for passage in Lok Sabha during the day.According to Lok Sabha's bulletin, the government will seek passage of the much awaited legislation on Wednesday itself.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Parliament, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Discussions will be held through the day on the Bill. They will begin from 11 a.m. and are scheduled to continue till 6 p.m."

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 or the Women's Reservation Bill, was introduced in Lok Sabha in the supplementary list of business on Tuesday.

It proposes that the reservation would continue for a period of 15 years and there will be quota for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women.

The legislation, however, is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added.

The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill.

