Deve Gowda leaves for New Delhi to attend Parliament session

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda left for New Delhi from Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the ongoing Parliamentary session.

Sources close to him confirmed that he will take part in the Rajya Sabha session by 4 p.m..

Deve Gowda was suffering from a backache and could not attend the session so far. Deve Gowda is also scheduled to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari later in the evening and hold a meeting. The meeting between the two leaders has aroused curiosity in state political corridors.

Deve Gowda watched the proceedings of Rajya Sabha through the live telecast from home. He had stated that the valuable time of the session was being wasted due to the violence in Manipur and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

Deve Gowda had maintained distance from the opposition block Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the BJP and NDA. At the same time, he had also stated that JD (S) will never join hands with the BJP. However, his son, former chief minister H.D. Kumarswamy had announced that JD (S) and BJP will unitedly face the Congress government in Karnataka.

The participation of Deve Gowda in the debate in Rajya Sabha would give more indications on his political move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

