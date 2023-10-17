Delhi records min temp of 17.2 degrees after rain, air quality improves

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) After overnight rains, the minimum temperature in the national Capital on Tuesday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature had reached 30.5 degrees, three notches below the normal.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m was recorded at 80 per cent.

As per IMD, the national capital recorded five mm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Meanwhile, the air quality was under the "moderate" category as the quality index was recorded at 169 level.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the environment was recorded at 169 and 156 respectively under moderate category respectively.

Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.